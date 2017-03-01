版本:
BRIEF-Terraform Power Inc files for non-timely 10-K

March 1 Terraform Power Inc:

* Terraform Power Inc files for non-timely 10-K

* Terraform Power-CEO, CFO concluded disclosure controls, procedures were ineffective as of Sept. 30, 2016 due to previously identified material weaknesses

* Terraform Power - expects implementing additional controls, remedial actions before finalizing financial statements for year ended Dec. 31, 2016 Source text:(bit.ly/2lV1WvT) Further company coverage:
