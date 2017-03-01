BRIEF-Terraform Power Inc files for non-timely 10-K

BRIEF-Third Point says issues new DowDuPont board must consider include capital structure, optimal cost of capital
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
March 1 Terraform Power Inc:
* Terraform Power Inc files for non-timely 10-K
* Terraform Power-CEO, CFO concluded disclosure controls, procedures were ineffective as of Sept. 30, 2016 due to previously identified material weaknesses
* Terraform Power - expects implementing additional controls, remedial actions before finalizing financial statements for year ended Dec. 31, 2016 Source text:(bit.ly/2lV1WvT) Further company coverage:
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.
CHICAGO, May 24 Shares of Bunge Ltd touched a 22-month high on Wednesday, signaling investors' hopes for consolidation in the commodities sector even after the U.S. agribusiness said it was not in M&A talks with the agricultural unit of Glencore Plc.