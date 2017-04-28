BRIEF-Terraform power says Terraform Power Operating enters into amendment to credit and guaranty agreement

April 28 Terraform Power Inc

* Terraform Power - on April 26, Terraform Power Operating, LLC entered eleventh amendment to its credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of Jan 28, 2015

* Terraform Power - amendment extends date by which unit must deliver to administrative agent, lenders to revolver its fy 2016 financial statements to earlier of July 15

* Terraform Power Inc - Terra Operating agreed to prepay outstanding loans under revolver

* Terraform Power - Terra Operating agreed to permanently reduce amount of revolving commitments available under revolver, in each case by $50 million

* Terraform - After giving effect to reduction in revolving commitments, total borrowing capacity of Terra Operating under revolver will equal $570.0 million