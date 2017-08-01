FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Terraform Power sees FY net revenue $590 mln- $610 mln
2017年8月1日 / 晚上9点10分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Terraform Power sees FY net revenue $590 mln- $610 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc

* Terraform Power Inc sees FY net revenue $590 million - $610 million - presentation ‍​

* Terraform Power Inc - sees 2017 adjusted revenue $620 million - $640 mln‍​

* Terraform Power Inc sees fy net loss $130 million - $150 million

* Terraform Power Inc - ‍year-to-date performance has been adversely impacted by lower than average solar resource​

* Terraform Power Inc - sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $440 million - $460 mln‍​

* Terraform Power says YTD performance also impacted by lower than expected availability of co's solar fleet due primarily to one-off operating issues​

* Terraform Power Inc says ‍year-to-date performance also impacted by challenged market conditions in Texas that impacted co's 387 MW of wind plants​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

