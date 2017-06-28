版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-TerraVest announces renewal of normal course issuer bid for its debentures

June 28 TerraVest Capital Inc:

* TerraVest announces renewal of normal course issuer bid for its debentures

* TerraVest Capital-got approval to renew NCIB for up to $1.8 million of issued and outstanding 7.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐