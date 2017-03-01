版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-Terravest Capital Inc announces new CEO

March 1 Terravest Capital Inc

* Terravest Capital Inc announces new CEO

* Terravest Capital Inc says appointment of Dustin Haw as president and chief executive officer of Terravest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
