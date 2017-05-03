版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Terravia Holdings entered forbearance agreement with certain beneficial owners

May 3 Terravia Holdings Inc

* Terravia Holdings Inc- entered forbearance agreement with certain beneficial owners and/or investment advisors - sec filing

* Terravia Holdings Inc- under agreement, each consenting holder agreed will not take any action under indenture, 2019 notes or otherwise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐