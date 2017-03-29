BRIEF-Terravia Holdings on March 29, 2017, took steps to decrease operating expenses through reduction in workforce of about 25 pct

March 29 Terravia Holdings Inc:
* Terravia Holdings -on March 29, 2017, took steps to
decrease operating expenses through a reduction in workforce of
approximately 25%
* Terravia Holdings - planned suspension of operations at
peoria facility as it explores strategic opportunities to
partner its algavia line of products
* Terravia Holdings Inc - as a result of cost-cutting
actions, co anticipates a reduction in annualized cash operating
expenses of at least $8.0 million
* Terravia Holdings - anticipates recording charge of about
$2.0 million to $2.5 million primarily in first and second
quarters of 2017 as result of initiatives
* Terravia Holdings Inc - company expects to complete
majority of actions by end of Q2 of 2017
Source text (bit.ly/2occs4p)
