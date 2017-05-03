版本:
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-TERRAVIA REPORTS Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

May 3 Terravia Holdings Inc:

* TERRAVIA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $4.5 MILLION VERSUS $4.9 MILLION

* WE REMAIN ON TRACK TO MEET OUR 2017 GUIDANCE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
