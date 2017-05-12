版本:
BRIEF-Terreno Realty acquires building in Washington D.C. for $3.7 mln

May 12 Terreno Realty Corp

* Terreno realty corporation acquires building in washington d.c. For $3.7 million

* Terreno realty corp - property consists of one industrial distribution building containing approximately 22,000 square feet on 0.7 acres Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
