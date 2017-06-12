BRIEF-Terreno Realty announces private placement of $100 mln 3.75% senior unsecured notes

June 12 Terreno Realty Corp
* Terreno realty corporation announces the private placement
of $100 million 3.75% senior unsecured notes and redemption of
7.75% series a cumulative redeemable preferred stock
* Terreno realty corp - it intends to redeem all 1.8 million
outstanding shares of 7.75% series a cumulative redeemable
preferred stock on july 19, 2017
* Terreno realty -7-year senior unsecured notes will bear
interest at a fixed rate of 3.75%, expects private placement to
close on or around july 14, 2017
* Terreno realty corp - series a preferred stock will be
redeemed at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus an
amount per share of $0.096875
