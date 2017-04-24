版本:
BRIEF-Terreno Realty Corp acquires building in North Bergen, NJ for $14 mln

April 24 Terreno Realty Corp:

* Terreno Realty Corporation acquires building in North Bergen, NJ for $14.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
