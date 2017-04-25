版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Terreno Realty Corp acquires building in Seattle, WA for $5.9 mln

April 25 Terreno Realty Corp:

* Terreno Realty Corporation acquires building in Seattle, WA for $5.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
