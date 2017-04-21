版本:
BRIEF-Terreno Realty Corp acquires property in Lynwood, CA for $31.4 mln

April 21 Terreno Realty Corp

* Terreno Realty Corporation acquires property in Lynwood, CA for $31.4 million

* Terreno Realty Corp - Deal for approximately $31.4 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
