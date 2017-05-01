版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 21:41 BJT

BRIEF-Terreno Realty Corporation sells building in Whittier, CA for $25.3 million

May 1 Terreno Realty Corp:

* Terreno Realty Corporation sells building in Whittier, CA for $25.3 million

* Terreno Realty Corp - property consists of one industrial building containing approximately 162,000 square feet on approximately 7.4 acres Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
