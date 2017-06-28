版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Territorial Bancorp declares special dividend of $0.10 per share

June 28 Territorial Bancorp Inc-

* Territorial Bancorp Inc declares special dividend

* Territorial Bancorp Inc - board of directors has declared a special mid-year cash dividend of $0.10 per share

* Territorial Bancorp Inc - including special dividend, will have paid out $0.50 in dividends for first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐