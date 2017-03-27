版本:
BRIEF-TESARO announces U.S. FDA approval of zejula for women with recurrent ovarian cancer

March 27 TESARO Inc -

* TESARO announces U.S. FDA approval of zejula™ (niraparib) for women with recurrent ovarian cancer

* TESARO anticipates launching zejula in United States in late April

* Marketing authorisation application for niraparib is under review by European Medicines Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
