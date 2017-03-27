BRIEF-TESARO announces U.S. FDA approval of zejula for women with recurrent ovarian cancer

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures
March 27 TESARO Inc -
* TESARO announces U.S. FDA approval of zejula™ (niraparib) for women with recurrent ovarian cancer
* TESARO anticipates launching zejula in United States in late April
* TESARO anticipates launching zejula in United States in late April

* Marketing authorisation application for niraparib is under review by European Medicines Agency
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results