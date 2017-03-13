BRIEF-Tesaro reports Niraparib phase 3 ENGOT-OV16/NOVA trial secondary endpoint results

March 13 Tesaro Inc
* Tesaro announces presentation of niraparib phase 3
ENGOT-OV16/NOVA trial secondary endpoint results during SGO
* Niraparib had no impact on efficacy of next-line therapy
* Niraparib significantly improved chemotherapy-free
interval among patients who were germline brca mutation carriers
* PFS-2 data were statistically significant and favored
Niraparib over control for patients in both gbrcamut cohort,
non-gbrcamut cohort
* Progression-free surivival-2 and overall survival are
immature, but favor Niraparib
* Among patients without Germline BRCA mutations, Niraparib
arm successfully achieved statistical significance over control
arm for secondary endpoint of CFI
