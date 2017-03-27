BRIEF-Tesaro to expand development program for Niraparib drug

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures
March 27 Tesaro Inc
* Tesaro announces expanded development program for Niraparib focused on the treatment of front-line metastatic ovarian and lung cancers and metastatic breast cancer
* Tesaro - also expect to initiate new trial of Niraparib in combination with anti-pd-1 antibody in women with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results