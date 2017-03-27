版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日

BRIEF-Tesaro to expand development program for Niraparib drug

March 27 Tesaro Inc

* Tesaro announces expanded development program for Niraparib focused on the treatment of front-line metastatic ovarian and lung cancers and metastatic breast cancer

* Tesaro - also expect to initiate new trial of Niraparib in combination with anti-pd-1 antibody in women with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
