BRIEF-Tesco Corp reports Q1 loss per share of $0.29

May 9 Tesco Corp
* Tesco Corp reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.29 excluding items
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.29
* Q1 revenue $36.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $35.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Anticipate U.S. Rig count to continue to increase during
Q2 of 2017 but flatten in second half of 2017
* International and offshore markets are not expected to
show much improvement in 2017
* Started to see some opportunities to increase pricing in
U.S. land, but persistent overcapacity will likely limit pricing
power throughout 2017
* Sees Q2 products revenue is expected to be higher
sequentially
* Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to improve sequentially
in Q2
* Cash levels are expected to decline due to operating
losses and certain tax payments in Q2, although at a reduced
rate compared to Q1
