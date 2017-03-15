BRIEF-Tesla announces offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 15 Tesla Inc
* Tesla announces offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
* Says elon musk, tesla's ceo, will participate by purchasing $25 million of common stock
* Tesla inc - offerings of $250 million of common stock and $750 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due in 2022
* Says aggregate gross proceeds of offerings, including options granted to underwriters, is expected to be approximately $1.15 billion
* Tesla-Intends to use net proceeds from offerings to reduce any risks associated with rapid scaling of its business due to launch of model 3 among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.