2017年 6月 20日

BRIEF-Tesla close to agreeing on plan for China production plant - Bloomberg

June 19 (Reuters) -

* Tesla Inc close to agreeing on plan for china production plant - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : bloom.bg/2sjAbjP Further company coverage:
