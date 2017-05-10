BRIEF-Tesla experienced cost increases from certain suppliers in order to meet quality targets

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Tesla Inc:
* Tesla - experienced cost increases from certain suppliers in order to meet quality targets, development timelines and due to design changes
* Tesla - certain suppliers, including for model X, have sought to renegotiate the terms of the supply arrangements
* Tesla - co is negotiating with existing suppliers for cost reductions, seeking new and less expensive suppliers for certain parts
* Tesla - co is attempting to redesign certain parts to make them less expensive to produce Source text: (bit.ly/2q2qfKO) Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit