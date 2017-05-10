版本:
2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Tesla experienced cost increases from certain suppliers in order to meet quality targets

May 10 Tesla Inc:

* Tesla - experienced cost increases from certain suppliers in order to meet quality targets, development timelines and due to design changes

* Tesla - certain suppliers, including for model X, have sought to renegotiate the terms of the supply arrangements

* Tesla - co is negotiating with existing suppliers for cost reductions, seeking new and less expensive suppliers for certain parts

* Tesla - co is attempting to redesign certain parts to make them less expensive to produce Source text: (bit.ly/2q2qfKO) Further company coverage:
