BRIEF-Tesla, Green Mountain Power working together to bundle Powerwall and Powerpack batteries

* Tesla - co, green mountain power, a utility in vermont, working together to bundle powerwall and powerpack batteries into single resource of shared energy

* Tesla inc - for $15 a month or a $1,500 one-time fee, customers will receive backup power to their home for next 10 years - blog

* Tesla inc - green mountain power to install powerpacks on utility land,deploy up to 2,000 powerwall batteries to homeowners within its service territory

* Tesla inc - tesla will also work with green mountain power to dispatch the aggregated resource into new england's wholesale electricity markets