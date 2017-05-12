BRIEF-Tesla, Green Mountain Power working together to bundle Powerwall and Powerpack batteries

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Tesla Inc
* Tesla - co, green mountain power, a utility in vermont, working together to bundle powerwall and powerpack batteries into single resource of shared energy
* Tesla inc - for $15 a month or a $1,500 one-time fee, customers will receive backup power to their home for next 10 years - blog
* Tesla inc - green mountain power to install powerpacks on utility land,deploy up to 2,000 powerwall batteries to homeowners within its service territory
* Tesla inc - tesla will also work with green mountain power to dispatch the aggregated resource into new england’s wholesale electricity markets Source text (bit.ly/2r8i0Ky) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project