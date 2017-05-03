BRIEF-Tesla Inc reports Q1 non-GAAP loss per share of $1.33

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Tesla Inc:
* Quarterly loss per share $2.04
* Quarterly non-GAAP loss per share $1.33
* Q1 revenue $2.70 billion versus $1.15 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.81, revenue view $2.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 automotive revenue $2.29 billion versus $1.03 billion last year
* Tesla says Model 3 on track for initial production in July
* Tesla says first half outlook remains unchanged at 47,000 to 50,000 deliveries
* Says $4.0 billion of cash on hand heading into Q2
* Says Model 3 vehicle development is nearly complete as co approaches the start of production
* Says expect Q2 GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses to be flat to slightly up from Q1
* Says this year, plan to add nearly 100 retail, delivery and service locations globally, representing an approximately 30% increase in facilities
* Says expect that year-to-date capital expenditures will be slightly over $2 billion by the time co starts Model 3 production
* Says preparations at production facilities on track to support the ramp of Model 3 production to 5,000 vehicles per week at some point in 2017
* Says expect additional investments through the remainder of the year as co increases automation and add production capacity
* Says preparations at production facilities on track to support the ramp of Model 3 production to 10,000 vehicles per week at some point in 2018
* Says plan to start pilot manufacturing of solar roof tiles in Q2 at its Fremont facility
* Says in 2017, expects to at least double the number of superchargers, destination charging connectors globally to more than 10,000 and 15,000, respectively
* Says working towards fully staffing more than 70 Tesla stores in U.S., abroad with dedicated Tesla Energy sales people over next two quarters
* Says solar energy generation deployments in Q1 2017 declined year-over-year, but had better financial results
* Says moving past Q2, as Model 3 becomes available, one of co's challenges will be to eliminate any misperception about differences between Model S and Model 3
* Says "our energy generation and storage business is positioned for accelerating growth later this year"
* Says expect that Model S and Model X vehicle costs should continue to decline each quarter
* Says "we continue to be confident about achieving the cost synergies and cash generation targets established when we acquired SolarCity"
* Says non-GAAP automotive gross margin should decline by about 250 basis points in Q2 Source text: bit.ly/2qA1zXO Further company coverage:
