BRIEF-Tesla new CFO to have annual base salary of $500,000

Feb 24 Tesla Inc:

* Tesla - new CFO Deepak Ahuja will have annual base salary of $500,000 and will receive a $15 million new hire equity grant Source text:(bit.ly/2lD0bmW) Further company coverage:
