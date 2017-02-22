BRIEF-Tesla posts 4th-qtr adjusted loss of 69 cents per share

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
Feb 22 Tesla Inc:
* Model 3 on track for initial production in July, volume production by September
* Expect to deliver 47,000 to 50,000 Model S and Model X vehicles combined in the first half of 2017
* Quarterly GAAP loss per share of $0.78
* Quarterly non-GAAP loss per share $0.69
* Q4 total revenue $2.28 billion versus $1.21 billion a year ago
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.43, revenue view $2.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly vehicle deliveries 22,252 versus 17,478
* Model 3 and solar roof launches are on track for the second half of the year
* Q4 total gross margin 19.1 percent versus 18 percent
* Quarterly vehicle production 24,882 versus 14,037
* Says GAAP and non-GAAP automotive gross margin should recover in Q1 to Q3 2016 levels and then continue to expand in Q2 2017
* In Q1 2017, began pushing over-the-air software updates to all Autopilot-equipped cars to further increase performance and safety
* Tesla says it will prioritize profitability, cash preservation over total MW deployed ahead of solar roof launch in energy generation and storage unit
* Starting in Q4, co reclassified revenue, cost of revenue of energy storage products from 'services and other' into 'energy generation and storage'
* Later this year, expect to finalize locations for Gigafactories 3, 4 and possibly 5
* All Tesla vehicles in production have the hardware necessary for "full self-driving"
* Q3 to Q4 cash increased by over $300 million to $3.4 billion
* Q4 gross margin declined sequentially primarily due to lower ZEV credit sales in q4 2016
* Continue to negotiate more favorable payment terms with capital equipment suppliers, pushing some payments closer to start of Model 3 production
* Initial crash test results for model 3 have been positive, all Model 3-related sourcing is on plan to support the start of production in July
* Model 3 program is on track to ramp production to exceed 5,000 vehicles per week at some point in Q4, and 10,000 vehicles per week at some point in 2018
* Expect to invest between $2 billion and $2.5 billion in capital expenditures ahead of start of Model 3 production
* On track to generate $500 million in cash by 2019 and achieve cost synergies committed to upon acquiring SolarCity
* To reduce customer acquisition costs by cutting advertising spending, selling solar products in Tesla stores, shifting away from leasing solar systems Source text: bit.ly/2lqsPaF Further company coverage:
