BRIEF-Tesla posts 4th-qtr adjusted loss of 69 cents per share

Feb 22 Tesla Inc:

* Model 3 on track for initial production in July, volume production by September

* Expect to deliver 47,000 to 50,000 Model S and Model X vehicles combined in the first half of 2017

* Quarterly GAAP loss per share of $0.78

* Quarterly non-GAAP loss per share $0.69

* Q4 total revenue $2.28 billion versus $1.21 billion a year ago

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.43, revenue view $2.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly vehicle deliveries 22,252 versus 17,478

* Model 3 and solar roof launches are on track for the second half of the year

* Q4 total gross margin 19.1 percent versus 18 percent

* Quarterly vehicle production 24,882 versus 14,037

* Says GAAP and non-GAAP automotive gross margin should recover in Q1 to Q3 2016 levels and then continue to expand in Q2 2017

* In Q1 2017, began pushing over-the-air software updates to all Autopilot-equipped cars to further increase performance and safety

* Tesla says it will prioritize profitability, cash preservation over total MW deployed ahead of solar roof launch in energy generation and storage unit

* Starting in Q4, co reclassified revenue, cost of revenue of energy storage products from 'services and other' into 'energy generation and storage'

* Later this year, expect to finalize locations for Gigafactories 3, 4 and possibly 5

* All Tesla vehicles in production have the hardware necessary for "full self-driving"

* Q3 to Q4 cash increased by over $300 million to $3.4 billion

* Q4 gross margin declined sequentially primarily due to lower ZEV credit sales in q4 2016

* Continue to negotiate more favorable payment terms with capital equipment suppliers, pushing some payments closer to start of Model 3 production

* Initial crash test results for model 3 have been positive, all Model 3-related sourcing is on plan to support the start of production in July

* Model 3 program is on track to ramp production to exceed 5,000 vehicles per week at some point in Q4, and 10,000 vehicles per week at some point in 2018

* Expect to invest between $2 billion and $2.5 billion in capital expenditures ahead of start of Model 3 production

* On track to generate $500 million in cash by 2019 and achieve cost synergies committed to upon acquiring SolarCity

To reduce customer acquisition costs by cutting advertising spending, selling solar products in Tesla stores, shifting away from leasing solar systems