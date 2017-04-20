BRIEF-Tesla recalls 53,000 Model S and Model X vehicles

April 20 Tesla Inc
* says recently discovered potential manufacturing issue
with electric parking brakes installed on certain Model S and
Model X vehicles
* while less than 5% of vehicles being recalled may be
affected by the issue, recalling 53,000 vehicles total "out of
an abundance of caution"
* says "able to begin replacing parts immediately and will
have sufficient parts for all affected vehicles by october 2017"
* electric parking brakes installed on Model S, Model X
vehicles built between Feb and Oct 2016 could have been
manufactured improperly by third-party supplier
* there have been no reports of parking brake system failing
to hold parked vehicle or stop a vehicle in emergency as a
result of this condition
Source text (bit.ly/2ovjTzb)
Further company coverage: