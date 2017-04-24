版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 01:46 BJT

BRIEF-Tesla says to double Tesla charging network in 2017

April 24 Tesla Inc

* In 2017, to double Tesla charging network, expanding existing sites so drivers never wait to charge, broadening our charging locations within city centers

* Tesla will build larger sites along busiest travel routes that will accommodate several dozen Teslas supercharging simultaneously

* By end of this year, company to double number of superchargers to total more than 10,000 and 15,000 destination charging connectors around the world

* In North America, will increase number of superchargers by 150 percent, and in California will add more than 1,000 superchargers in 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2ptclSH) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐