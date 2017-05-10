BRIEF-Tesla's Musk says solar roof deployment this year in the U.S., overseas next year - tweet

UPDATE 1-Japan govt-Bain consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Toshiba chip unit
* Toshiba wants definitive agreement by June 28 (Adds details of Toshiba decision, Western Digital' s stance)
May 10 (Reuters) -
* Tesla CEO Elon Musk says solar roof can be ordered for almost any country, deployment this year in the U.S. and overseas next year - tweet Source text: bit.ly/2q1BdQq
* Toshiba wants definitive agreement by June 28 (Adds details of Toshiba decision, Western Digital' s stance)
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.