2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Tesla's Musk says solar roof deployment this year in the U.S., overseas next year - tweet

May 10 (Reuters) -

* Tesla CEO Elon Musk says solar roof can be ordered for almost any country, deployment this year in the U.S. and overseas next year - tweet Source text: bit.ly/2q1BdQq
