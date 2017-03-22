版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Tesoro CEO Gregory Goff's FY 2016 total compensation $18.2 mln vs $23.3 mln in FY 2015 - SEC filing

March 22 Tesoro Corp

* CEO Gregory Goff's FY 2016 total compensation $18.2 million versus $23.3 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nKra2c) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐