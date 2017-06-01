BRIEF-Tesoro completes Western Refining acquisition and provides additional info on combined operations

June 1 Tesoro Corp:

* Tesoro - committed to achieving initially announced expected eps accretion of 10 pct to 13 pct in 2018 from deal, first full year of operations of combined co

* Tesoro Corp - is "confident" in delivering an expected $350 to $425 million in annual synergies with this run rate expected to be achieved by June 2019​

* Tesoro Corp - ‍in 2017, to delivering an estimated $475 million to $575 million of annual improvements in operating income​

* Tesoro- ‍for 2017, now expects total capital expenditures of approximately $1.35 billion, consisting of approximately $1.0 billion at Tesoro​