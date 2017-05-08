BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics Q1 earnings per share $0.51

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Tesoro Logistics Lp:
* Tesoro Logistics Lp reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Tesoro corp sees Q2 NGL sales 7.1 - 7.6 mbpd
* Qtrly total revenues $420 million versus $300 million
* Says continues to expect total 2017 net capital expenditures of $295 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: