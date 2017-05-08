版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics Q1 earnings per share $0.51

May 8 Tesoro Logistics Lp:

* Tesoro Logistics Lp reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Tesoro corp sees Q2 NGL sales 7.1 - 7.6 mbpd

* Qtrly total revenues $420 million versus $300 million

* Says continues to expect total 2017 net capital expenditures of $295 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐