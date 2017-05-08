版本:
BRIEF-Tessco Technologies' Q4 loss per share $0.10

May 8 Tessco Technologies Inc

* Tessco reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.10

* Q4 revenue $122.6 million versus $114.2 million

* Company is not providing earnings guidance at this time for fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
