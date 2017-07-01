FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Tessera receives favorable notice of initial determination in Broadcom ITC investigation
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
综述：人民币汇率劲升不应昙花一现 关键要动起来
深度分析
综述：人民币汇率劲升不应昙花一现 关键要动起来
卡塔尔称阿拉伯四国的要求是“故意刁难” 对协商持开放态度
时事要闻
卡塔尔称阿拉伯四国的要求是“故意刁难” 对协商持开放态度
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月1日 / 凌晨1点34分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Tessera receives favorable notice of initial determination in Broadcom ITC investigation

1 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - Tessera Technologies Inc

* Tessera receives favorable notice of initial determination in Broadcom ITC investigation

* Parties and their counsel have not yet received full ID

* Any remedies would not issue until completion of investigation, which at this time is scheduled for october 30, 2017

* Administrative law judge of U.S. ITC issued notice of ID in certain semiconductor devices, semiconductor device packages, products containing same

* According to notice, ALJ Lord found violation of section 337 of Tariff Act due to infringement of U.S. Patent by Broadcom, ITS named customers

* Judge found no violation with respect to U.S. Patent no. 6,856,007 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below