BRIEF-Tessera reports Q4 gaap loss per share $0.19

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Tessera-
* Tessera Holding Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45
* Q4 revenue $70.1 million versus $61.8 million
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.19
* Tessera Holding Corp sees Q1 of 2017 total revenue is expected to be between $60 million and $63 million
* Tessera Holding Corp - "expect to deliver strong earnings and operating cash flow in 2017"
* Tessera Holding Corp sees FY total revenue between $370 million to $445 million
* Tessera Holding Corp sees Q1 of 2017 gaap loss per share is expected to be between ($0.53) and ($0.48) per share
* Tessera Holding Corp sees Q1 gaap loss per share is expected to be between $0.53 and $0.48 per share
* Tessera Holding Corp sees Q1 non-gaap loss per share is expected to be between $0.15 and $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.