版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Tessera reports Q4 gaap loss per share $0.19

Feb 22 Tessera-

* Tessera Holding Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45

* Q4 revenue $70.1 million versus $61.8 million

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.19

* Tessera Holding Corp sees Q1 of 2017 total revenue is expected to be between $60 million and $63 million

* Tessera Holding Corp - "expect to deliver strong earnings and operating cash flow in 2017"

* Tessera Holding Corp sees FY total revenue between $370 million to $445 million

* Tessera Holding Corp sees Q1 of 2017 gaap loss per share is expected to be between ($0.53) and ($0.48) per share

* Tessera Holding Corp sees Q1 gaap loss per share is expected to be between $0.53 and $0.48 per share

* Tessera Holding Corp sees Q1 non-gaap loss per share is expected to be between $0.15 and $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐