BRIEF-Tetra Bio Pharma, Aphria announces plan for joint distribution of dried medical cannabis in maritime provinces and Quebec

April 19 Aphria Inc:
* Tetra Bio Pharma Inc- co, Aphria Inc announced plans
today for joint distribution of dried medical cannabis in
maritime provinces and Quebec
* Tetra Bio Pharma Inc- Tetra and Aphria will enter into a
joint supply agreement, with Aphria supplying dried medical
cannabis under its ACMPR license
* Tetra Bio Pharma- under agreement, tetra will package
product using manufacturing process developed for its
in-progress clinical drug trial for ppp001
* Tetra Bio Pharma- venture preparing to initiate commercial
operations early summer 2017 with revenues commencing in tetra's
Q3 2017,Aphria's Q1 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: