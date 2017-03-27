版本:
BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma appoints Edward Miller as vice president investor relations & corp communications

March 27 Tetra Bio-pharma Inc:

* Tetra Bio-Pharma appoints Edward Miller as vice president, investor relations & corporate communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
