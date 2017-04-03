BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma, Intelgenx sign agreement for development, commercialization of Dronabinol XL tablet

April 3 Tetra Bio-pharma Inc:

* Tetra Bio-pharma and Intelgenx announce the signing of a definitive agreement for the development and commercialization of a Dronabinol XL tablet

* Tetra Bio-pharma Inc - definitive agreement follows binding term sheet between two companies that was announced on February 9, 2017

* Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc - pursuant to definitive agreement, Tetra has exclusive rights to sell product in North America

* Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc - pursuant to definitive agreement, Tetra has exclusive rights to sell product in North America

* Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc - Tetra will have a right of first negotiation for territories outside of United States and Canada