2017年 4月 10日

BRIEF-Tetra Tech awarded $240 mln multiple award U.S. Navy remediation contract

April 10 Tetra Tech Inc

* Tetra Tech awarded $240 million multiple award U.S. Navy Remediation Contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
