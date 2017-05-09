BRIEF-Tetra Technologies Inc, units enters into fifth amendment to credit agreement

May 9 Tetra Technologies Inc:
* Tetra Technologies Inc - units entered into fifth
amendment to credit agreement amending credit agreement dated
August 4, 2014
* Tetra Technologies - in connection with amendment, board
of directors of general partner adopted resolutions limiting
partnership's cash distributions
* Tetra Technologies - under resolution adopted cash
distributions payable on common units to no more than $0.1875
per common unit for quarterly period ending june 30
* Tetra Technologies Inc - amendment also included
additional revisions that provide flexibility to partnership for
issuance of preferred securities
Source text: (bit.ly/2pZCFmR)
