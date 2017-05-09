版本:
2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Tetra Technologies Inc, units enters into fifth amendment to credit agreement

May 9 Tetra Technologies Inc:

* Tetra Technologies Inc - units entered into fifth amendment to credit agreement amending credit agreement dated August 4, 2014

* Tetra Technologies - in connection with amendment, board of directors of general partner adopted resolutions limiting partnership's cash distributions

* Tetra Technologies - under resolution adopted cash distributions payable on common units to no more than $0.1875 per common unit for quarterly period ending june 30

* Tetra Technologies Inc - amendment also included additional revisions that provide flexibility to partnership for issuance of preferred securities Source text: (bit.ly/2pZCFmR) Further company coverage:
