BRIEF-Tetra Technologies reports Q4 loss per share of $0.33

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Tetra Technologies Inc :
* Tetra Technologies, Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $173 million versus i/b/e/s view $170.5 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.33
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* We expect total year Tetra only free cash flow to improve from $12 million in 2016 to between $30 million and $50 million in 2017
* "Going into 2017 we expect to see additional improvements in activity in north america and internationally" for Production Testing division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
