公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Tetragon Financial Group declares dividend of u$0.1725 per share in respect of Q4 of 2016

March 1 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd:

* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
