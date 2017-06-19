版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Tetraphase files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million

June 19 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sJPx2r) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐