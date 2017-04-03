版本:
BRIEF-Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals completes enrollment of ignite4 phase 3 clinical trial of eravacycline in complicated intra-abdominal infections

April 3 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals completes enrollment of ignite4 phase 3 clinical trial of eravacycline in complicated intra-abdominal infections

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc says expects to report top-line data from ignite4 phase 3 clinical trial in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
