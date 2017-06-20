BRIEF-Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK enters into master manufacturing services agreement

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc-
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - under master agreement co is responsible for supplying active pharmaceutical ingredient for eravacycline to patheon
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - expects to enter into 2 related product agreements to govern terms and conditions of patheon's manufacture of commercial supplies of eravacycline
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - master agreement initial term ends Dec 31, 2022, and will automatically renew after that for successive terms of 2 yrs each Source text: (bit.ly/2tq3zmZ) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.