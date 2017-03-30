版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 04:12 BJT

BRIEF-Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals' TP-6076 selected by Carb-X to receive $4 mln in research funding

March 30 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals' TP-6076 selected by Carb-X to receive $4 million in research funding

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc says in preclinical research, TP-6076 has demonstrated potent activity against MDR bacteria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
