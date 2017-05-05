BRIEF-Teva and Active Biotech announce CONCERTO trial of Laquinimod in RRMS did not meet primary endpoint

May 5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Teva and Active Biotech announce CONCERTO trial of Laquinimod in RRMS did not meet primary endpoint

* Study shows secondary endpoint which measured change in brain volume compared to baseline was positive

* In study, secondary endpoints measuring time to confirmed disability progression at 6, 9 months did not reach significance

* "While we have no current plans to further pursue Laquinimod in RRMS, we are continuing to study it in two other trials"

* Teva continues to evaluate potential of Laquinimod in Primary Progressive MS and Huntington Disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: