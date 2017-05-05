BRIEF-Teva and Active Biotech announce CONCERTO trial of Laquinimod in RRMS did not meet primary endpoint

May 5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
:
* Teva and Active Biotech announce CONCERTO trial of
Laquinimod in RRMS did not meet primary endpoint
* Study shows secondary endpoint which measured change in
brain volume compared to baseline was positive
* In study, secondary endpoints measuring time to confirmed
disability progression at 6, 9 months did not reach significance
* "While we have no current plans to further pursue
Laquinimod in RRMS, we are continuing to study it in two other
trials"
* Teva continues to evaluate potential of Laquinimod in
Primary Progressive MS and Huntington Disease
