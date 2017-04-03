版本:
BRIEF-Teva announces FDA approval of AUSTEDO tablets for treatment of chorea associated with huntington’s disease

April 3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd -

* Teva announces FDA approval of AUSTEDO™ (deutetrabenazine) tablets for the treatment of chorea associated with huntington’s disease

* AUSTEDO is expected to be available in U.S. within next 3 weeks. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
