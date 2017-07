July 28 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - announced launch of generic epiduo(adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) gel, 0.1%/2.5% in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: