BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceuticals USA says recalls one lot of Paliperidone ER tablets

June 15 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc initiated a voluntary recall
to retail-level for one lot of paliperidone extended-release
tablets, 3mg, 90 count bottles
* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc - The lot of paliperidone
extended-release tablets, 3mg, 90 count bottles was distributed
under Actavis Pharma Inc label
* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc says the recall is being
carried out due to failing test results for dissolution
* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc says it cannot at this time
exclude potential for additional tablets to be below
specification
* Teva - Based on Teva's investigation, likelihood of
consuming two or more consecutive doses with affected product is
low
* Teva - In addition, no post marketing adverse events have
been received to date for lack of effectiveness for this
recalled lot
* Teva says it has issued an urgent drug recall letter to
its direct accounts and has made arrangements for impacted
product to be returned to inmar
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: